As businesses are affected by the coronavirus, more people are working from home — some for the first time.
They are joining others who have been doing it a while, such as Jim and Cheryl Black of South Union Township, and Lyndsi Moore of Hopwood.
The Blacks are independent contractors. Jim is executive editor of the Cleveland Clinic Men’s Health Advisor while Cheryl is a graphic artist who works for Action Lab Comics. Both also take freelancing jobs. Jim has worked at home for 15 years and Cheryl for four.
Lyndsi works remotely from her home for an insurance company, doing it for a year after coming from a background in occupational therapy.
All three shared their experiences and offered tips for setting up a home office.
They start with having a designated work area.
“When we lived in Perryopolis, I was working out of our basement until we moved here in 2006. I have an office here and I got a sit/stand desk,’’ said Jim, of the office furniture that has received good reviews for health benefits and increasing comfort.
When she began working at home, Cheryl set up her office in a room next to Jim’s.
“I put a desk in there,’’ said Cheryl. “It already had a door, so it could be an official office. I had to get a computer.’’
Lyndsi said her company provided equipment.
“All I needed was a desk, and they requested I set up in a room with a door that can be locked,’’ she said.
Businesses can provide software. Lyndsi said her company also provides office supplies while the Blacks keep track of work expenses that can be used as tax deductions.
Which leads to one of the most important tips: Have good internet service.
“That is super important,’’ said Lyndsi. “Everything I do is internet based. I can’t function in my job without the internet.’’
“We have the best internet connection we can get,’’ said Jim, noting, “You’re basically running a business at home. You have to file taxes quarterly. You have to keep track of all your receipts, all your deductions — just like any small business does.’’
What about dressing for work?
Lyndsi commented, “It’s nice to be able to be more comfortable every day.’’
While Cheryl is a little more relaxed than at the office, she said, “I do dress for work. I almost have to do that everyday because I would get depressed if I felt un-put-together, always home. It’s very important.’’
Working from home can allow time for appointments and errands that can be made up later, but what about a daily schedule?
Lyndsi said, “I start at the same time, and I take short breaks as needed. I think the structure is important. It’s easy to get distracted by laundry and not do your job. I have a dog. I can easily get distracted by her. I make sure she’s set up so I can do the things I’m paid to do.’’
Cheryl started with a stricter schedule but sometimes works nights or weekends, noting, “The thing you have to watch out for is you’re never away from your office, so you can always be working if you let yourself.’’
There are other things for which workers should watch.
“The nice thing about working from home is you can set whatever hours you want — nobody’s looking over your shoulder. But on the other hand, you’re at everybody else’s mercy because we’re always getting phone calls. Somebody will stop by — let’s go for a walk,’’ said Jim. “We have to work.’’
Cheryl said it’s also important not to be social whenever possible.
“At least get out and go for a walk or watch something uplifting on TV. Talk to people on the phone or text them, and it still feels as if somebody’s there. That’s what got me through when I first did this. The virus can’t come through the phone so we can still connect with people somehow.’’
This kind of work can be tricky.
Lyndsi noted, “It takes attention and focus.’’
“The biggest adjustment we had to make, is you get up, get ready for work. We walk out to the left is the office and to the right is the living room with the television. You make that choice,’’ said Jim, advising, “You have to make sure you have that discipline. Keep on track.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.