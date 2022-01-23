It’s not too early for landowners to begin making plans to improve wildlife habitat this spring and into the future by planting tree and shrub species offered by the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery.
The 2022 seedling order form is available online, and sales began Monday, Jan. 10.
The Howard Nursery, located in Centre County, grows tree and shrub seedlings for use on State Game Lands, Hunter Access properties, the Seedling for Schools program, and other Game Commission conservation partners. Any remaining surplus is available to Pennsylvania residents for purchase. Seedlings are sold in units of 25.
“We have a tremendous inventory of hardwoods this year, in fact a 1-mile section 4-feet wide of red oak,” said Brian Stone, manager at Howard Nursery. “I’m very happy with this year’s crop, and good-sized seedlings for many species, too.”
Stone says three conifer species are available this year, including northern white cedar, and white and Norway spruce that make excellent thermal cover for a variety of wildlife.
“The Norway spruce is a great species to replace stands of hemlock that succumbed to the woolly adelgid,” Stone said.
Hardwood species include black locust, Washington hawthorn, northern red, pin, and sawtooth oak.
Shrubs include graystem and silky dogwood, northern bayberry, and ninebark. Stone says ninebark has attractive white flowers and is an excellent nectar source and pollinator.
Orders of 12 or more total units qualify for applicable discounted pricing. With the discount, prices are as low as $5.50 per unit. Regular prices range from $8 to $10 depending upon the seedling species.
To place an order call Howard Nursery at 814-355-4434 during regular hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Orders can be placed by FAX at 814-355-8094.
The order form is available at www.pgc.pa.gov. There is a link under Quick Clicks.
