WPIAL Volleyball Playoffs

Class AAAA

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 28

North Allegheny, bye; Seneca Valley 3, Latrobe 0; Moon, bye; Bethel Park 3, Hempfield 0; Shaler, bye; Canon-McMillan 3, Penn-Trafford 2; Oakland Catholic, bye; Pine-Richland 3, Upper St. Clair 0.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 31

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, noon; Bethel Park at Moon, noon; Canon-McMillan at Shaler, noon; Pine-Richland at Oakland Catholic, noon.

Class AAA

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Oct. 27

ALBERT GALLATIN 3, Indiana 0; Trinity 3, Kiski Area 0; Chartiers Valley 3, Central Valley 0; ELIZABETH FORWARD 3, Lincoln Park 0.

First Round

Thursday, Oct. 29

Beaver 3, ALBERT GALLATIN 0; Mars 3, Hopewell 0; Franklin Regional 3, ELIZABETH FORWARD 0; South Fayette 3, Hampton 2; Plum 3, Trinity 0; Armstrong 3, Thomas Jefferson 0; Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0; LAUREL HIGHLANDS 3, Freeport 1.

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 2

Mars at Beaver, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.; LAUREL HIGHLANDS at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary Round

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Ligonier Valley 3, SOUTHMORELAND 1; Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 1; Burgettstown at FRAZIER, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Neshannock 3, Derry 2.

First Round

Thursday, Oct. 29

North Catholic 3, Neshannock 0; Shenango 3, CARMICHAELS 0 (forfeit); FRAZIER 3, Deer Lakes 1; WAYNESBURG CENTRAL 3, Seton-La Salle 0; Ellwood City 3, Ligonier Valley 0; Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0; South Park 3, Carlynton 0; Avonworth 3, Laurel 0.

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 2

Shenango at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; FRAZIER at WAYNESBURG CENTRAL, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Bishop Canevin 3, MAPLETOWN at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at CALIFORNIA, 7 p.m.; Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; WEST GREENE at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; South Side Area at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 0.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 31

CALIFORNIA at Bishop Canevin, noon; Leechburg at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, noon; Beaver County Christian at Fort Cherry, noon; Eden Christian Academy at Greensburg C.C., noon.

Softball

SMOCK FALL LEAGUE

Nov. 1 Schedule

EPT at S.O.R. -- (Lace Um mp), 10 a.m.

Lace Em vs. Omega Const. -- (EPT ump), 11 a.m.

Bootleggers vs. Knighthawks -- (Omega ump), 12 noon

EPT vs. Knighthawks -- (Bootleggers ump), 1 p.m.

S.O.R. at #3 Seed -- (KH ump), 2 p.m.

Knighthawks at #4 Seed -- (S.O.R. ump), 3 p.m.

Standings

Lace Um 14-0, EPT 8-5, Omega Construction 8-6, Bootleggers 8-6, S.O.R. 5-10, Knighthawks 0-15.

Girls Volleyball Sums

Thursday

Class 3A

First Round

Laurel Highlands 3, Freeport 1

at Laurel Highlands

25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23. Laurel Highlands: Maddie Wheeler 25 digs; Morgan Wheeler 13 kills; Alison Humberston 18 kills, 14 digs; Shannon Watkins 19 digs, 46 assists; Bella Buwawa 15 kills. Records: Freeport (9-4), Laurel Highlands (12-1).

Class 2A

First Round

Frazier 3, Deer Lakes 2

at Deer Lakes

25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20. Frazier: Jensyn Hartman 30 kills, 16 assists; Kaelyn Shaporka 15 kills; Alexis Lovis 35 assists, 12 service points; Jordin Brundege 27 digs; Braylin Salisbury 4 blocks. Record: Frazier (11-5).

Waynesburg Central 3, Seton-LaSalle 0

at Waynesburg Central

28-26, 26-24, 26-24. Records: Waynesburg Central: Emma Robinson 10 kills. Seton LaSalle (8-5), Waynesburg Central (12-2).

