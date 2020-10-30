WPIAL Volleyball Playoffs
Class AAAA
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 28
North Allegheny, bye; Seneca Valley 3, Latrobe 0; Moon, bye; Bethel Park 3, Hempfield 0; Shaler, bye; Canon-McMillan 3, Penn-Trafford 2; Oakland Catholic, bye; Pine-Richland 3, Upper St. Clair 0.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, noon; Bethel Park at Moon, noon; Canon-McMillan at Shaler, noon; Pine-Richland at Oakland Catholic, noon.
Class AAA
Preliminary Round
Tuesday, Oct. 27
ALBERT GALLATIN 3, Indiana 0; Trinity 3, Kiski Area 0; Chartiers Valley 3, Central Valley 0; ELIZABETH FORWARD 3, Lincoln Park 0.
First Round
Thursday, Oct. 29
Beaver 3, ALBERT GALLATIN 0; Mars 3, Hopewell 0; Franklin Regional 3, ELIZABETH FORWARD 0; South Fayette 3, Hampton 2; Plum 3, Trinity 0; Armstrong 3, Thomas Jefferson 0; Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0; LAUREL HIGHLANDS 3, Freeport 1.
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 2
Mars at Beaver, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.; LAUREL HIGHLANDS at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary Round
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Ligonier Valley 3, SOUTHMORELAND 1; Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 1; Burgettstown at FRAZIER, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Neshannock 3, Derry 2.
First Round
Thursday, Oct. 29
North Catholic 3, Neshannock 0; Shenango 3, CARMICHAELS 0 (forfeit); FRAZIER 3, Deer Lakes 1; WAYNESBURG CENTRAL 3, Seton-La Salle 0; Ellwood City 3, Ligonier Valley 0; Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0; South Park 3, Carlynton 0; Avonworth 3, Laurel 0.
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 2
Shenango at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; FRAZIER at WAYNESBURG CENTRAL, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Bishop Canevin 3, MAPLETOWN at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at CALIFORNIA, 7 p.m.; Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; WEST GREENE at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; South Side Area at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 0.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
CALIFORNIA at Bishop Canevin, noon; Leechburg at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, noon; Beaver County Christian at Fort Cherry, noon; Eden Christian Academy at Greensburg C.C., noon.
Softball
SMOCK FALL LEAGUE
Nov. 1 Schedule
EPT at S.O.R. -- (Lace Um mp), 10 a.m.
Lace Em vs. Omega Const. -- (EPT ump), 11 a.m.
Bootleggers vs. Knighthawks -- (Omega ump), 12 noon
EPT vs. Knighthawks -- (Bootleggers ump), 1 p.m.
S.O.R. at #3 Seed -- (KH ump), 2 p.m.
Knighthawks at #4 Seed -- (S.O.R. ump), 3 p.m.
Standings
Lace Um 14-0, EPT 8-5, Omega Construction 8-6, Bootleggers 8-6, S.O.R. 5-10, Knighthawks 0-15.
Girls Volleyball Sums
Thursday
Class 3A
First Round
Laurel Highlands 3, Freeport 1
at Laurel Highlands
25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23. Laurel Highlands: Maddie Wheeler 25 digs; Morgan Wheeler 13 kills; Alison Humberston 18 kills, 14 digs; Shannon Watkins 19 digs, 46 assists; Bella Buwawa 15 kills. Records: Freeport (9-4), Laurel Highlands (12-1).
Class 2A
First Round
Frazier 3, Deer Lakes 2
at Deer Lakes
25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20. Frazier: Jensyn Hartman 30 kills, 16 assists; Kaelyn Shaporka 15 kills; Alexis Lovis 35 assists, 12 service points; Jordin Brundege 27 digs; Braylin Salisbury 4 blocks. Record: Frazier (11-5).
Waynesburg Central 3, Seton-LaSalle 0
at Waynesburg Central
28-26, 26-24, 26-24. Records: Waynesburg Central: Emma Robinson 10 kills. Seton LaSalle (8-5), Waynesburg Central (12-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.