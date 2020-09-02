Calendar

Today

PROFESSIONAL

Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.

DISTRICT

High School

Boys golf

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, at Cedarbrook G.C., 3 p.m.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, at Dogwood Hills G.C., 3 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, at Rolling Green G.C., 3 p.m.

Derry at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 12:20 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, at Greene County C.C., 3 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, at Rohanna's G.C., 3 p.m.

Bentworth at South Park, at South Park G.C., 3 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, at Butler's G.C., 1:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, at Madison Club, 2:30 p.m.

Greensburg C.C. at Southmoreland, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mount Pleasant at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 3:30 p.m.

