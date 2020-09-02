Calendar
Today
PROFESSIONAL
Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Boys golf
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, at Cedarbrook G.C., 3 p.m.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, at Dogwood Hills G.C., 3 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, at Rolling Green G.C., 3 p.m.
Derry at Mount Pleasant, at Norvelt G.C., 2:15 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 12:20 p.m.
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, at Greene County C.C., 3 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, at Rohanna's G.C., 3 p.m.
Bentworth at South Park, at South Park G.C., 3 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, at Butler's G.C., 1:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, at Madison Club, 2:30 p.m.
Greensburg C.C. at Southmoreland, at Pleasant Valley G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 3:30 p.m.
