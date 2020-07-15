I’d like to write about the political future that regressives will be dragged into as they claw the ground, kicking and screaming.
So, here are some pent up ideas that have consistently been discussed in online communities over the past 15 years. Why online communities? That’s where we young people live. It’s as rare to find us reading a physical newspaper as it is to find a boomer on 4chan, but hey, somebody’s gotta try to bridge the gap.
Our policies will largely be shaped by the unconscionable national debt we have no choice but to inherit from the negligent boors who came before us, so we start by looking at where that debt came from: War, corporate welfare, and entitlements.
What do those have in common? Giving our tax dollars to private entities.
So we stop wasting time, money, and lives on regime change and proxy wars fought in the name of “freedom” over oil or because a country chose to drop the dollar as their reserve currency, we stop enriching indiscriminate contractors like Raytheon and Blackwater, who’ll hire you after a dishonorable discharge, and we stop funding weapons that are obsolete before they leave the assembly line, like the F-35, because we know you don’t win the next war by preparing for the last one.
We stop corporate subsidies and no-strings-attached bailouts that reward bad behavior and mismanagement, because that’s the complete opposite of capitalism. We repeal Citizens United, eliminate super-PACs, and publicly fund elections. We break up behemoths like Amazon, tax wall street speculation, and implement a stronger, tiered, income tax, because we know the poor spend a greater proportion of their income on basic survival, and there’s no such thing as a law requiring the rich to hire people.
We stop shoveling money into our furnace of a private healthcare system that has no caps on charges and a perverse financial incentive for people to be sick, cut administrative and prescription costs with a single payer system, and undo Nixon’s privatization of hospitals. We cap salaries of university administrators and cap tuition increases for universities receiving public funds. We shift to outright public ownership of public housing instead of subsidizing slumlords.
But that’s not enough. We need to become more efficient, increase revenue, and strengthen our communities. How?
We legalize parts of the shadow economy, like sex work. We decriminalize drugs, treat addiction like the medical condition it is, and refocus policing on white collar and violent crime, where our success rates are abysmal. Anyone who disagrees should look up the FBI clearance rates for violent and property crimes.
We eliminate qualified immunity and reform the cash bail system instead of spending billions housing, feeding, and providing medical treatment for nonviolent offenders while producing financial incentive to re-offend. We reduce human trafficking by making legal immigration less difficult and upholding international asylum treaties as the law of the land under Article VI of the Constitution. We tax automation, crack down on employers who misclassify independent contractors, raise the minimum wage, strengthen collective bargaining rights, and incentivize worker-owned cooperatives to strengthen financial flow and keep money in our communities.
We practice state and county-level protectionism, incentivizing local businesses by penalizing companies that transfer wealth out of the region, cutting off the vacuums sucking money from local economies and depositing it into the laps of the Walton family and other billionaires. We eliminate the sales tax for all but online transactions, because we know the sales tax disproportionately impacts the poor, and online sales are just another vacuum. We consolidate school districts and bus companies to eliminate redundancy, cut administrative tape, and improve education while lowering property taxes. We expand local agriculture and decouple our food supply from faraway sources. Why import food from California or Mexico instead of producing it locally?
We increase American’s representation in government by outlawing gerrymandering, expanding the number of seats in the house of representatives, making election day a national holiday, implementing ranked-choice voting, restoring the voting rights of convicted felons, and capping the salaries of politicians at the median income of the people they represent. We replace our patent system that retards innovation with an open source paradigm, forbid researchers at public institutions from signing nondisclosure agreements with the private sector, and give consumers ownership of their data instead of corporations.
Some ideas I disagree with, like replacing the social security number and the dollar with blockchain technology, which would reduce fraud, but make every transaction a public record and place disproportionate power into the hands of a technological elite who then has extraordinary control over exactly how we spend our money. There are also ideas I support that my peers generally dislike, like expanding first, second, and fourth amendment protections.
Trump and Biden are the last gasps of a dying generation. Not everything I’ve written here will come to fruition, and this article is far from exhaustive, but these are likely topics of future political discussion. Ignoring ideas or calling them names won’t make them go away, and clinging to ideas that aren’t working, the sunk costs fallacy, won’t succeed in a changing world.
For now, our solutions largely remain caged, and the ongoing public health and economic crises will likely demand further increasing the debt, but a few more shovels of chicken poop won’t change our mandate to make chicken salad.
The future is ours.
Justin Sims is a resident of Uniontown.
