What are your post-graduation plans? I plan to attend Slippery Rock University and major in Early Childhood and Special Education-Kindergarten teacher.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Anatomy or Biology and Mrs. Fulks.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss seeing all of my teachers and friends at school everyday — especially my anatomy class.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning my first softball playoff game and the many playoff games after. Mostly the 2019 softball season.
Favorite food? Chicken tenders with good ranch.
Favorite book? This is Where it Ends, by Marieke Nijkamp.
All-time favorite movie? Step Brothers or The Benchwarmers.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Wanna Talk About Me, by Toby Keith. Favorite singer: Shania Twain.
Athlete you admire most? Montana Fouts.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad, Chris Dugan.
In 10 years, I will be …? teaching kindergarten and live on a farm with my kids and husband.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? cure the coronavirus.
