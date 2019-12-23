What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Youngstown and major in Forensic Science/Forensic Investigator.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Mrs. Olson.
What will you miss most about high school? All of the great teachers.
Most memorable sports moment? Starting as a freshman in basketball.
Favorite food? Mac n’ cheese.
Favorite book? The Outsiders.
All-time favorite movie? Finding Nemo.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents.
In 10 years, I will be …? living in New York being a forensic investigator.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? go to an island and have no one bug me.
