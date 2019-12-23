What are your post-graduation plans? Go to college for mathematics & computer science.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math, & Mrs. Fulks.
What will you miss most about high school? Not having to be self-sufficient.
Most memorable sports moment? Coach Garrett coming into the locker room & dancing.
Favorite food? Potatoes.
Favorite book? Brave New World.
All-time favorite movie? Batman Dark Knight.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Relient K.
Athlete you admire most? Matt Pioch.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Matt Pioch.
In 10 years, I will be …? working full-time, & living on my own.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? try not to ruin too much.
