The Bentworth Bearcats boys basketball team will be young once again this year, but head coach Bob Kennedy is enthusiastic about the challenge.
“We are in a teaching and learning phase,” said Kennedy. “The players have to understand basketball, but to understand it, they have to learn it first.
“We are trying to teach them up.”
The Bearcats are more experienced than they were last year with four returning starters, but, as Kennedy pointed out, there is still room for lots of improvement.
“Despite returning four starters, we still have a young and inexperienced team because of COVID,” he said. “We also missed the summer league experiences we would normally get. Due to a lack of the summer leagues, we didn’t get as much time.”
The four returning starters are senior forward Tucker McMurray, junior forward Cristian May, junior guard Landon Urcho and sophomore guard Coltyn Lusk.
However, McMurray and May are currently both out due to injury, so the team is dipping into its limited depth to fill out the starting lineup.
Senior forward Dylan Holmes will be the fifth starter, while a pair of seniors, point guard Ayden Bochner and forward Billy Leach, will start in place of McMurray and May.
Kennedy commented on a pair of freshmen, guard Xavier Bell and forward Ross Skerbetz.
“They are showing promise,” Kennedy said of the duo. “Hopefully, they keep working hard, but the same can be said for everyone on the team.”
The Bearcats are in Section 4-AA with California, Carmichaels, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan and Monessen.
“Carmichaels and Cal, the usuals, are the favorites,” Kennedy said.
Bentworth is not playing in a tip-off tournament and will open the season Dec. 17 with a non-section game at Avella.
