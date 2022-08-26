After a two-year hiatus, the PA Bituminous King Coal Show has returned to Greene County with a number of events.
Friday, August 26, 2022 4:49 AM
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:30 am
The show kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 20 with a 5K Run/Walk, and the coal queen pageant was held on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Among the highlights of the show is the King Coal parade on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Mike Riggen, the second vice president of the King Coal Association, said the parade is one of the show’s biggest draws. The two-mile route includes school marching bands, antique cars, a Shriners group and fire departments from Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Riggen said the parade is one of the things people are most happy to see return as many who have moved away come back to watch, families have cookouts along the parade route and many make it a part of their summer tradition.
The show was last held in 2019, after pandemic-related issues necessitated its cancelation in 2020 and 2021.
The schedule of events for today and tomorrow include:
Friday, Aug. 26
n 6 p.m. - 48th Bill Gideon Memorial Decorated Bicycle Parade at Town Square in Carmichaels. Participants should assemble in the parking lot at Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 S. Vine St., Carmichaels, at 5:30 p.m. No gas operated quads or dirt bikes are permitted.
n 6 to 10 p.m. - Exhibits, entertainment, food and Baby Contest at Carmichaels Fire Hall, 420 W. George St., Carmichaels
n 7 to 10 p.m. - Fayco inflatable activities, bingo and DJ Dave Plavi at Carmichaels Fire Hall. Admission is free
n 7 to 10 p.m. - The Shadow Cats musical performance at Carmichaels Fire Hall
n 8 p.m. - Winners announced for King Coal Prince & Princess
Saturday, Aug. 27
n 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - 67th Annual King Coal Charles Workman Memorial Auto/Motorcycle Show at Wana B Park, 355 Ceylon Road, Carmichaels. Registration is $10 and begins at 9 a.m. Spectators are admitted free.
n 3:50 p.m. - 67th Annual K.C. Charles Workman Memorial Auto/Motorcycle Parade
n 4 p.m. - 67th Annual King Coal Parade
n 5 to 11 p.m. - Exhibits, entertainment, food, vendors, Fayco inflatable activities, bingo and DJ Dave Plavi at Carmichaels Fire Hall. Admission is free and parade winners will be announced.
n 7 to 10 p.m. - Musical performances from Bob Podish and The Project at Carmichaels Fire Hall
