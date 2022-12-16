Connellsville's Hillary Claycomb (25) pulls up for a short jumper over Laurel Highlands' Essance Davis (3) in the third quarter of a C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament game at Laurel Highlands on Dec. 3.
The Connellsville girls basketball team will try to make its third straight appearance in the WPIAL playoffs this season, and head coach Shawna Little realizes this year might be a little more difficult because of realignment.
"Some of our traditional local rivals, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown and Ringgold were moved down to 4A," said Little. "We still have Albert Gallatin in our section, but the other teams were replaced by Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford and Latrobe. So making the playoffs becomes a very big goal this year."
Long-time friend, former Lady Falcon great and former St. Francis (Pa.) star, Beth Swink has joined the program to help Little navigate the season.
The Lady Falcons will do what all teams need to do by replacing some veteran players. Neveah Hamborsky, Madison Kineer and Mallory Orndorff have graduated.
"All were two-year starters and they take about 25-30 points a game with them," Little said.
Little does have All-Section player Hillary Claycomb returning for her senior year.
"Hillary is a good scorer, three-point shooter and distributor of the ball," said Little. "She is a good leader for this team, but I expect her to face a lot of double teams, so the other girls are going to have to pick up their game."
Claycomb will be surrounded by four sophomores this season.
Whitney Bobish started every game as a freshman last year, averaging nearly 10 points per game, and is expected to take some of the scoring load off Claycomb.
The other sophomores expected to start are Elizabeth Painter, Ella Etling and Bailey Liska.
Little said she has another senior, Arley Wilson, returning from an injury that sidelined her last year. She is expected to play a lot of minutes this season.
"I told my sophomores to enjoy the experience," said Little. "I'm looking for them to grow up a lot this season. I really expect them to start peaking next season. I'm excited to see where the next couple of years takes us."
Little has her goals set for the program, which include making the playoffs and winning a playoff game for the first time since 2001. She also wants to finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2004-05 season and eventually grow the program to be a contender for the section title.
"We're continuing to build this program from the elementary school level through the varsity. I think we have some very good athletes in the pipeline," said Little. "Right now, I'm concentrating on this season. We're very young and can't start 0-5 like we did last year. That's a big hole to climb out of.
"I'm confident we're going to win some games this year. The earlier we get those wins, the better."
