Southmoreland's girls basketball team barely missed a beat last season under first-year coach Amber Cernuto.
Under Covid conditions, the Lady Scots won their second consecutive Section 3-AAAA title, two WPIAL playoff games, and had an overall record of 16-5.
The entire core of that team returns for the challenge of a talented lineup of opponents in Section 3.
"The offseason was a lot better than last year with summer gym and summer games," Cernuto said. "We're ahead of the game from where we were last year. We have 15 girls and seven returning lettermen. I am looking forward to a fresh squad and freshmen hopefully stepping in."
The Lady Scotties return all five starters in seniors Gracie Spadaro (5-11), Delaynie Morvosh (6-0), and Elle Pawlikowsky (5-4), and juniors Olivia Cernuto (5-8) and Maddy West (6-1).
Spadaro is on the cusp of 1,000 points, standing less than 170 points from that milestone.
Junior Reagan Carson (5-7) and sophomore Kaylee Doppelheuer (5-10) are also returning letter winners.
Completing the roster are juniors Lily Wasmund (5-6), McKenzie Armstrong, and Cheyenne Thompson, sophomores Beatrix Pawlikowsky (5-5) and Gianna Perbonish (5-6), and freshmen Lexi Ohler (5-7), Laney Moore (5-7), Olivia Aumer (5-10), and Isabella Bricker (5-4).
Cernuto hopes to play 10 players with the team's bench strength and is excited about having bigger crowds at this year's games.
The section schedule will remain challenging, with Elizabeth Forward, Belle Vernon and West Mifflin always being strong, Mount Pleasant providing a tough rivalry, and Yough and Ligonier Valley expected to be much improved.
Southmoreland opens with its own tip-off tournament, which was interrupted by Covid last year. Albert Gallatin, West Greene, and Yough complete the field.
The non-section schedule also includes challenging opponents like Thomas Jefferson, McKeesport, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, and Penn-Trafford.
"We treat every game the same," Cernuto said. "We need to play our best in every game."
Cernuto said the Lady Scotties will again provide long wing spans as "the girls like to attack and run."
This attests to the fact that Southmoréland reset its own defensive low record for the third consecutive season.
