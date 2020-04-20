What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Kent State University for nursing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subject is science. Whether it was Honors/AP biology, Honors chemistry, or AP Physics a lot of the material just comes to me and is easy to understand. My favorite teacher is Mrs. Ryan. She has helped me inside and outside of the classroom and I will forever be grateful for that.
What will you miss most about high school? I’ll miss seeing all of the friends that I’ve made over the years everyday and playing softball especially since I wasn’t able to play for my senior season.
Most memorable sports moment? When I robbed a home run against AG.
Favorite food? Baked mac ‘n cheese.
Favorite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower, by Stephen Chbosky.
All-time favorite movie? Miracles from Heaven.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Post Malone.
Athlete you admire most? Jackie Robinson. He overcame adversity and stood up for his cause despite the opinions and views of others.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My aunt and my grandma. They have always shown me what hard work and determination are genuinely about and that it does pay off in the end.
In 10 years, I will be …? pursuing my dreams of finally being a pediatric nurse practitioner.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? try to make college tuition free so that education could be available to everyone who wants to learn in every situation.
