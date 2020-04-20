What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Penn State Fayette for engineering for 2 years and play baseball then attend Penn State Main Campus as a walk-on.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Biology. Mr. Livingston.
What will you miss most about high school? The friends I made and especially my baseball coaches.
Most memorable sports moment? Walk-off home run my sophomore year.
Favorite food? Wings.
Favorite book? The Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter.
All-time favorite movie? Major League.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Travis Scott.
Athlete you admire most? Stephen Curry.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My father.
In 10 years, I will be …? an engineer with a master’s degree.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? help boost the economy.
