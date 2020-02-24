What are your post-graduation plans? Attend West Virginia University and major in health and well being
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Digital communications with Mr. Wingrove
What will you miss most about high school? Spending everyday with my closest friends
Most memorable sports moment? Qualifying for the PIAA State Championship Meet my junior year
Favorite food? Chinese food
Most recent book read? Salem Falls by Jodi Picoult
All-time favorite movie? Any Marvel movie
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Khalid
Athlete you admire most? Michael Phelps
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My older sister, Rachel
In 10 years, I will be …? employed in the health field and visiting new places when I can.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? spread awareness about wildlife conservation.
