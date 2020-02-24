What are your post-graduation plans? Attend West Virginia University and major in health and well being

Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Digital communications with Mr. Wingrove

What will you miss most about high school? Spending everyday with my closest friends

Most memorable sports moment? Qualifying for the PIAA State Championship Meet my junior year

Favorite food? Chinese food

Most recent book read? Salem Falls by Jodi Picoult

All-time favorite movie? Any Marvel movie

All-time favorite song or singer/group? Khalid

Athlete you admire most? Michael Phelps

Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My older sister, Rachel

In 10 years, I will be …? employed in the health field and visiting new places when I can.

If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? spread awareness about wildlife conservation.

