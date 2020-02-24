What are your post-graduation plans? To get my business degree and start my own company

Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Mr. Sisson

What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends and teammates everyday

Most memorable sports moment? Making playoffs my senior year

Favorite food? Spaghetti

Most recent book read? The Giver

All-time favorite movie? 42

All-time favorite song or singer/group? Roddy Ricch — artist

Athlete you admire most? LeBron James

Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My coach and mentor John Smith

In 10 years, I will be …? wherever God puts me.

If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make a ton of schools and jobs in poor areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.