What are your post-graduation plans? To get my business degree and start my own company
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Mr. Sisson
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends and teammates everyday
Most memorable sports moment? Making playoffs my senior year
Favorite food? Spaghetti
Most recent book read? The Giver
All-time favorite movie? 42
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Roddy Ricch — artist
Athlete you admire most? LeBron James
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My coach and mentor John Smith
In 10 years, I will be …? wherever God puts me.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make a ton of schools and jobs in poor areas.
