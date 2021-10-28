Carmichaels fought back to tie the match, but Laurel won the fifth and deciding set Wednesday night for a 3-2 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA girls volleyball playoffs at Avonworth High School.
"It was such a great match. It was close all the way. I'm very proud of them," said Carmichaels coach Julianne Speeney.
Carmichaels (10-6) won the opening set, 25-20, but the Lady Spartans, the No. 3 seed, rallied to take the lead by winning the next two sets, 25-18, 25-17.
"We held our composure well through the entire game," said Speeney.
The Lady Mikes extended the playoff match by winning the fourth set.
"We got out early in the fourth set and got the momentum back going into the fifth set," said Speeney. "They did a great job to get back into the match for the upset.
Laurel secured the playoff victory by taking the fifth set, 15-11.
"We didn't get out to that early lead (in the fifth set). We wanted to take advantage and get out quickly to get wiggle room," said Speeney.
The Lady Mikes advanced into the first round with a 3-0 win Monday night over Valley in the preliminary round.
"I felt prepared going into tonight's match. Laurel did a great job utilizing their outside hitters. They were a powerhouse," said Speeney.
Beth Cree had a solid effort with 17 service points, 14 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Kendall Ellsworth led with 24 assists and 19 digs. Aliyah Thomas finished with 15 service points and four aces. Mikayla Andrews had five kills and two blocks, and Sophia Zalar finished with a team-high three blocks.
The Lady Mikes lose two seniors to graduation: Thomas and Emy Nejia.
"Last year, we lost seven seniors and had only three returning starters. Kendall (Ellsworth) stepped into the setter's role," said Speeney, adding, "We're still young as starters. This team has done a great job taking the reins this year."
Serra Catholic 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The Lady Raiders tied the WPIAL Class AA girls volleyball first-round match, but the Lady Eagles won the final two sets for the victory.
Serra Catholic battled to defeat Waynesburg in the first set, 28-26. Waynesburg tied the match by taking the second set, 25-22.
The Lady Eagles regained the lead with a 25-16 win in the third set. The Lady Raiders did not go away quietly, taking Serra Catholic to 26-24 in the fourth set.
Hampton 3, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Lady Talbots swept past the Lady Colonials for a victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA volleyball playoffs.
Hampton won by the scores, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.
Men's soccer
Waynesburg 2, Geneva 2, OT -- Both teams scored their goals in the second half as the Yellow Jackets and Golden Tornados played to a tie in Presidents' Athletic Conference action.
Waynesburg (2-6-1, 3-12-1) scored the first two goals of the second half. Samuel Hawkins scored in the 47th minute and Tyler Mohrbacher found the back of the net five minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
Carnel Kerr scored twice to pull Geneva (4-4-1, 6-8-3) into the tie. His first goal came in the 64 minute and the match-tying goal came in the 89th minute.
California (Pa.) 2, Slippery Rock 0 -- The Vulcans scored both goals in the second half for a PSAC-West road victory at Slippery Rock.
California improves to 2-4-1 in the conference and 3-8-2 overall. Slippery Rock slips to 2-5-0 in the PSAC-West and 5-8-2 overall.
The Vulcans' Kobe Norfleet, a Ringgold graduate, scored the first goal of the match at 56:20. Negus Johnson doubled the lead in the 84th minute.
Goalie Trevor Zabilowicz secured the second shutout of his career with three saves.
Women's soccer
Slippery Rock 5, California (Pa.) 1 -- Slippery Rock secured a berth into the PSAC tournament with a PSAC-West victory over the visiting Vulcans.
Slippery Rock improves to 10-3-1 in the conference and 11-3-2 overall. California goes to 3-10-0 in the conference and 3-11-0 overall.
Abby McComb scored the Vulcans' lone goal at 61:39.
