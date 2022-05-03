Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.