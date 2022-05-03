Three Brownsville women were charged with riot, a felony, for allegedly attacking a fourth woman outside of a Republic bar last month.
Redstone Township Police said Sharmin M. Thomas reported she got into a fight with Keonataiya L. White, 24; Dataiya A. White, 22; and Kaylona L. Brooks, 22, inside Patty’s Hen House on April 5.
Police said Brooks hit Thomas in the face, resulting in Brooks and Keonataiya and Dataiya White being kicked out of the bar.
When Thomas, whose age and address were not listed in court papers, left to walk to her car, police said the women confronted her. Brooks allegedly repeatedly kicked Thomas in her face while Keonataiya and Dataiya White repeatedly punched her.
Police said Thomas’ eyes were nearly swollen shut and she had injuries to her face, chest, arms and back.
In addition to riot, the women were also charged last Thursday with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
All three face a preliminary hearing at a later date before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
