FRANKLIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police in Greene County said a wallet containing medical insurance cards, a driver’s license and $620 was stolen from a home on Nice Street last month.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Man charged
Dakota Palone, 20, of Jefferson was charged after he allegedly fled from state police in Greene County during a traffic stop on Curry Road on Jan. 27.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Items reported stolen
State police in Greene County said a 21-year-old Waynesburg woman reported diapers, baby wipes and other items were shipped to her home at Mountainview Garden, but they were stolen after they arrived.
GERMAN TWP.
Crash reported
Kathy L. Chafin, 67, of Brownsville was uninjured when the vehicle she was driving hit a deer on Hartley Hill Road around 7 a.m. Friday, according to state police.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Attempted robbery
State police said a 54-year-old woman reported someone attempted to take unspecified items from her and assaulted her on Thursday.
LUZERNE TWP.
Man charged
State police said Larry Ruffcorn Jr., 51, of East Millsboro was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a woman at a Labelle Road home on Saturday. Police said Ruffcorn was lodged at the Fayette County Booking Center to await arraignment.
LUZERNE TWP.
Threat investigated
State police said they were called to investigate a suspicious message that was sent to a 40-year-old Republic woman Friday. When they located the sender of the message, police said, they determined no crime had occurred.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Crash reported
Police in Greene County said Devin C. Hankey, 20 of Carmichaels failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Colvin and Smith roads and hit a ditch in Greene County around 9:20 a.m. Jan. 27.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Assault charged
State police said Scott Cottrell, 34, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault after allegedly getting into a fight with an unidentified 33-year-old woman on Jan. 12.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Theft reported
Thomas Popisil, 37, of Scottdale reported someone stole a package delivered to his home on Short Street on Jan. 16, state police said. Authorities said the package contained a pair of Adidas boots valued at $150.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Teen driver stopped
State police said a 17-year-old Rostraver Township boy was stopped while he was driving on Fayette Avenue on Jan. 22, and troopers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The teen was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for chemical testing and released to the custody of his father.
