The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 11. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Elijah L. Harris, 21, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Crystal D. Weimer, 43, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Cynthia D. Shaver, 51, of Farmington was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan A. Craig, 34, of North Olmsted, Ohio was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Christopher R. Spence, 27, of Hiller was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing from an officer.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Jeffrey S. Linko, 48, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.
Ronald V. Harris Jr., 38, of Uniontown was charged with DUI and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Richard A. Grimm, 29, of Smithfield was charged with theft.
Jeffrey T. Porter, 51, of Scottdale was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
William J. Vannorman, 22, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Andrew G. Harkness, 29, of Meadville was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Daniel I. Palm, 18, of Dilliner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Michelle Desellems, 35, of Charleroi was charged with possession of marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Frederick W. Markovitz, 36, of Ellsworth was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Joshua Hartley, 40, of Beallsville was charged with simple assault.
Jacob C. Murray, 24, of East Millsboro was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Elias T. Stebbins, 23, of Washington was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Raymond A. Newman III, 22, of Connellsville was charged with terroristic threats.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Michael A. Pace Jr., 27, of Monessen was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Sara A. Waugaman, 28, of Elizabeth was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.