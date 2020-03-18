The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 11. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Elijah L. Harris, 21, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Crystal D. Weimer, 43, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Cynthia D. Shaver, 51, of Farmington was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan A. Craig, 34, of North Olmsted, Ohio was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.

Christopher R. Spence, 27, of Hiller was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing from an officer.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Jeffrey S. Linko, 48, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.

Ronald V. Harris Jr., 38, of Uniontown was charged with DUI and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.

Richard A. Grimm, 29, of Smithfield was charged with theft.

Jeffrey T. Porter, 51, of Scottdale was charged with DUI.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

William J. Vannorman, 22, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.

Andrew G. Harkness, 29, of Meadville was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson

Daniel I. Palm, 18, of Dilliner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter

Michelle Desellems, 35, of Charleroi was charged with possession of marijuana.

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Frederick W. Markovitz, 36, of Ellsworth was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Joshua Hartley, 40, of Beallsville was charged with simple assault.

Jacob C. Murray, 24, of East Millsboro was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Elias T. Stebbins, 23, of Washington was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

Raymond A. Newman III, 22, of Connellsville was charged with terroristic threats.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)

Michael A. Pace Jr., 27, of Monessen was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Sara A. Waugaman, 28, of Elizabeth was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and disorderly conduct.

