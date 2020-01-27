The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 20-21. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jason D. Hibbard II, 18, of Uniontown was charged with false insurance claims, tampering with evidence and false reports.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Davin N. Andrews, 22, of Connellsville was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal attempted simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Cami S. Johnson, 33, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Donald K. Nicklo, 45, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Shawn A. Schock, 34, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Marina N. Stafford, 52, was charged with DUI, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph P. Kissinger Jr., 23, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James J. Virtue, 20, of Ronco was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victoria N. Sawka, 34, of Cardale was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Justin J. Chiovitti, 33, of Grindstone was charged with DUI and habitual offender.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Jami A. Wolfe, 45, of Mather was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Elizabeth L. Penley, 53, of Monongahela was charged with retail theft.
Zachary A. Cowell, 22, of New Eagle was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth M. Booth, 24, of California was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Katy A. Robbins, 23, of Pittsburgh was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zakhary C. Abbott, 27, of Washington was charged with accessing a device issued to another, theft and receiving stolen property.
Brandon J. Kelly, 33, of Charleroi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Hutchison, 41, of Charleroi was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tonya L. Wunders, 45, of Elco was charged with burglary and theft.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Jamie L. Adams, 50, of Herminie was charged with DUI.
Joshua Horell, 31, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Lawrence L. Savage, 45, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI.
Henry M. Johnson, 30, of Canonsburg was charged with DUI.
Diana M. Pavelko, 42, of Smithton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
