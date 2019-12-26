The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 18. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Angelica J. Fleming, 27, of Monessen was charged with harassment.
Jesse M. Fisher, 32, of Dawson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Frederick A. Sherwood Jr., 43, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Johnathan J. Closser, 21, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Robert L. Nicklow III, 21, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Justin R. Wilson, 21, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Michael Guty, 48, of Charleroi was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Patrick A. Moser, 67, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Warren B. Osborne, 49, of New Salem was charged with DUI and fleeing from an officer.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Kersten Z. Kisner, 19, of Aleppo was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
John P. Feather, 27, of Latrobe was charged with DUI.
Christopher C. Parks, 38, of Benton, Louisiana was charged with DUI.
Brenda Dulik, no age listed, of Carmichaels was charged with writing bad checks.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Kathy J. Hopton, 64, of Carmichaels was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Kelly S. Christie, 44, of Donora was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and DUI.
Brandon Danilchak, 52, of Monongahela was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrue Pritchett, 29, of Monessen was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to law enforcement.
Christina L. Fitzgerald, 29, of Donora was charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins
James T. Larkin Jr., 55, of Charleroi was charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Erick Gallagher, no age listed, of Charleroi was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and loitering at night.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Brien S. Savko, 53, of West Newton was charged with retail theft and theft.
Kathryn E. Castner, 19, of New Eagle was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and retail theft.
Michelle Gardner, 50, of Perryopolis was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Jason M. Stinogle, 37, of Belle Vernon was charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
