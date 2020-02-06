The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette and Washington counties Jan. 30. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jodie S. Howell, 46, of Scottdale was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tara Hall, 38, of Mather was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Waylon D. Shroyer, 34, of Mill Run was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Harry D. Jackson, 31, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Julie R. Seper, 42, of Smithfield was charged with DUI and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Jessica Maust, 44, of Gibbon Glade was charged with DUI.
Mark E. Misinay, 59, of Smock was charged with DUI.
William T. Mauser Jr., 39, of Continental was charged with DUI.
Jaymi L. Brooks, 32, of Brownsville was charged with simple assault.
Larry Shaw Jr., 38, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Michael R. Sylvester, 35, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Edgar F. Yoders II, 25, of Uniontown was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Araine C. Burrell, 41, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Brian C. Fisher, 37, of Markleysburg was charged with criminal attempted robbery, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension and theft.
Abigail J. Slaton, 23, of Greensburg was charged with DUI.
Zachary M. Jordan, 23, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Joni L. Hall, no age listed, of Lemont Furnace was charged with possession of marijuana.
Colt M. Guthrie, 26, of Lemont Furnace was charged with DUI.
Norma J. McClintock, 20, of Mill Run was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Justin L. Brandon, 29, of Labelle was charged with possession of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tara L. Hall, 38, of Mather was charged with loitering at night.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Mark V. Hadenak, 30, of New Salem was charged with criminal mischief, robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and fleeing from an officer.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Brian A. Rupp, 46, of Vanderbilt was charged with DUI and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Jessica H. Brink, 23, of Dunbar was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Jason D. Knox Jr., 26, of Washington was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
