The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 20-22. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Darrell Gregg, 29, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, burglary, possession of firearm prohibited and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Zachary T. Leonard, 26, of Marienville was charged with criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Kenneth T. Paroda, 20, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and burglary.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Curtis T. Thomas, 26, of Fairchance was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.
Tammy L. Price, 49, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and striking a care-dependent person.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins
Haley M. Quinn, 26, of Charleroi was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Jillian D. Brown, 35, of Monessen was charged with retail theft, criminal trespass and theft.
