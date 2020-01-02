The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 24-25. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Katherine J. Whitmer, 35, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Mark D. Whitmer, 39, of Monongahela was charged with simple assault.
James E. Boord, 28, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Brandon C. Crayton, 23, of Lemont Furnace was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Douglas J. Comeaux, 24, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Raphael A. Cannon Jr., 24, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Allen L. Kisko, 24, of Brownsville was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Candy Johnson, 49, of Chestnut Ridge was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins
Jonathan R. Woodhouse, 33, of Charleroi was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Stacy L. Jones, 34, of Stockdale was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Cheryl A. Boone, 64, of Marianna was charged with DUI.
Nicholas S. Grady, 24, of Scenery Hill was charged with retail theft.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Andrew M. Hudson, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.