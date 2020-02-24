The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 14-16. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Michael W. Jones Jr., 22, of Donora was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, simple assault and possession of a weapon.
Mark D. Palmer Jr., 33, of Uniontown was charged with criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
William J. Colbert, 20, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dru E. Martin, 20, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, intent to possess a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of firearm prohibited.
Juanya J. Knopsnider, 24, of Connellsville was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Robert D. Russell III, 38, of Dunbar was charged with retail theft.
Nicole L. Bainbridge, 37, of Uledi was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino
Ronald E. Rainey Jr., 45, of Brownsville was charged with robbery, simple assault and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Beau W. Haynes, 38, of Brownsville was charged with receiving advance payment for service and failing to perform and theft.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Cortland J. Rogers, 26, of Waynesburg was charged with interference with child custody, concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Randy M. Holben, 20, of Reynoldsville was charged with criminal trespass and harassment.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Sarah Morris, 30, of Monessen was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Christopher M. Williams, 28, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Jordan N. Smith, 20, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Herbert G. Mitchell
Chad W. Lowry, 32, of Mount Pleasant was charged with simple assault.
