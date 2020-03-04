The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 26. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
John W. Bierer, 78, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Marcus Nicklow, 33, of Connellsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Brandi Hill, 31, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Damian B. McDowell, 22, of Perryopolis was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.
Cairae M. Fitzgerald, 19, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Traquan Jones, 18, of Allison was charged with simple assault.
Steven J. Krch, 45, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Steven G. Barton, 41, of Charleroi was charged with retail theft.
Tiffany McVey, 38, of New Salem was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Laura Hice, 39, of Fairchance was charged with dogs not validly registered and failure to comply.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Icesis M. Showman, 27, of Perryopolis was charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
Francis O. Cavalier, 23, of Dunbar was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Paul E. Ball, 52, of Carmichaels was charged with writing bad checks.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Levetta K. Sherrill, 49, of Donora was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earl L. Perkey, 38, of New Eagle was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Christopher L. Roberts, 32, of Charleroi was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Ivana M. Smigovsky, 22, of Perryopolis was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Robert W. Herb Jr., 50, of Sutersville was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge George Thackik
Shawn M. Smartnick, 35, of Mount Pleasant was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.