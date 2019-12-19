The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 12. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Christopher Jones, 28, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Keith A. Burkholder, 44, of Melcroft was charged with simple assault.

Kevin A. Burkholder, 44, of Melcroft was charged with simple assault.

Derek P. McKulka, 36, of S. Connellsville was charged with retail theft.

Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries

Clifford A. Hoak, 33, of Waltersburg was charged with accessing a device issued to another.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Adam F. Myers, 30, of Fairchance was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Corey R. Nicholson, 35, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Jillian M. Garrison, 26, of Bethel Park was charged with retail theft.

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Nicole D. Lowther, 39, of Ellsworth was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

Colton J. Darrah, 31, of West Brownsville was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Larry P. Campbell, 36, of Brownsville was charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass and criminal mischief.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Christopher Kortina, 40, of Yukon was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels

Rodney D. Waters, 53, of Essex, Maryland, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.

