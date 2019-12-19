The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 12. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Christopher Jones, 28, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Keith A. Burkholder, 44, of Melcroft was charged with simple assault.
Kevin A. Burkholder, 44, of Melcroft was charged with simple assault.
Derek P. McKulka, 36, of S. Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Clifford A. Hoak, 33, of Waltersburg was charged with accessing a device issued to another.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Adam F. Myers, 30, of Fairchance was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Corey R. Nicholson, 35, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Jillian M. Garrison, 26, of Bethel Park was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Nicole D. Lowther, 39, of Ellsworth was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Colton J. Darrah, 31, of West Brownsville was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Larry P. Campbell, 36, of Brownsville was charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass and criminal mischief.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Christopher Kortina, 40, of Yukon was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Rodney D. Waters, 53, of Essex, Maryland, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
