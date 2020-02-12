The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette and Westmoreland counties Feb. 5. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Lauryn M. Johnson, 20, of Brownfield was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Travis L. Lewellen, 29, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Larry Shaw, 38, of Uniontown was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Donald P. Sumey Jr., 30, of Uniontown was charged with burglar, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief.
Aaron K. Hoover, 30, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Mark A. Lovey Jr., 38, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
David E. Fisher, 31, of Grindstone was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Michael T. Laguardia, 50, of Smithfield was charged with failure to provide accurate registration information.
Ian J. Harned, 42, of Lake Lynn was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Douglas S. Downer, 43, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah D. Mains, 28, of Latrobe was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel A. Marshall, 24, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Christopher V. Yoder Jr., 22, of Smock was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment.
Westmoreland Co.
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Amanda L. Keegan, 27, of Monessen was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Jayden M. Scapellato, 18, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey M. Kenders, 36, of Sutersville was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Sarena V. Howard, 34, of Pittsburgh was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Jesse D. Gover, no age listed, of Vandergrift was charged with bad checks.
Richard L. Silvis, 26, was charged with defiant trespass.
Jessica L. King, 31, was charged with defiant trespass.
William D. Rettinger, 25, of Trafford was charged with terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and witness/victim intimidation.
