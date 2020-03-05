The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 27. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Roger L. McManus III, 26, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Mark A. Cordwell, 26, of Masontown was charged with retail theft.
Matthew J. McMichael, 27, of Smithfield was charged with retail theft.
Michael B. Harden, 33, of Adah was charged with theft.
Krystal K. Darnell, 32, of Monroeville was charged with theft and possession of a counterfeit device.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Daniel A. Zeigler, 50, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Brittney M. Jones, 31, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Lawrence F. Fowler, 45, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Breana L. Blackstone, 26, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Ernest L. Guthrie, 51, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Juliet D. Ross, 45, of Smithfield was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Ryan S. Cunningham, 35, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Lynn H. Holliday, 42, of Monongahela was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Raheen Ducker, 41, of Monongahela was charged with retail theft.
Sharon M. Lippencott, 41, of Charleroi was charged with fraudulently obtaining food stamps.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Michael Tretinik, 54, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Jason T. Workman, 32, of Brownsville was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Deandre Frezzell, 20, of Monessen was charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and strangulation.
Magisterial District Judge Thomas Brletic
Joshua J. Sleva, 27, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI.
