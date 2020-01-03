The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette and Greene counties Dec. 26. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Adam J. Sawyers, 22, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Joshua M. Martin, 33, of Avendale, Arizonia, was charged with indecent exposure and harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Deena E. Wesolowski, 31, of Scottdale was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft.
Andrew D. Shepler, 24, of Farmington was charged with DUI.
Derena M. Minnick, 48, of Brownfield was charged with resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Brenden A. Lawson, 21, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged with DUI.
Beth A. Petrovic, 34, of Uniontown was charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate images.
John R. Ohler, 22, of McClellandtown was charged with DUI.
Gary L. Breakiron, 53, of Fairbank was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
Mark A. Prah, 61, of McClellandtown was charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Mary B. Gipe, no age listed, of Mather was charged with writing bad checks.
