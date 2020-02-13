The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 6. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
David L. Wright, 28, of Pittsburgh was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Bryan L. Crouse, 37, of Scottdale was charged with DUI.
Jerry J. Hastings, 56, of Melcroft was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephany L. King, 31, of Connellsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Clarence Spackman Sr., 54, of Connellsville was charged with DUI, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
Thomas F. Teeling, 55, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Dillian R. Hubscher, 27, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Lyndsay A. Fields, 25, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Jennifer M. Putila, 33, of Ronco was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Christopher M. Carroll, 34, of Labelle was charged with possession of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
Kaisie L. Hunsberger, 26, of Oakdale was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, contraband possession and criminal use of a communication facility.
Joshua W. Hale, 41, of Brownsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dayton L. Valentino, 33, of Brownsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Joseph R. Black, 49, of Republic was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Jennifer K. Reese, 32, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Audrey L. Schreckengost, 41, of Ronco was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Michael E. Porter, 42, of Waynesburg was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.
Stacey N. McFadden, 32, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Chasity L. Ellsworth, 41, of Masontown was charged with theft.
Melanie J. Coss, 44, of Carmichaels was charged with theft.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Eric T. Ott, 39, of Jefferson Hills was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Michael A. Wardle, 36, of Monongahela was charged with driving under a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Danise L. Gray, 49, of Allenport was charged with DUI.
Rachel D. Ankrom, 27, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gene D. Carey Jr., 48, of Richeyville was charged with criminal attempted homicide, criminal attempted aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.
William L. Dinch, 19, of Scenery Hill was charged with defiant trespass.
Thomas A. Dinch, 22, of Scenery Hill was charged with defiant trespass.
Mason S. White, 20, of Scenery Hill was charged with defiant trespass.
Colton J. Allen, 20, of Fredericktown was charged with defiant trespass.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Kaylee Wickerham, 22, of Monessen was charged with disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Christopher R. Torrance, 34, of Greensburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.