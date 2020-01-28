The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 22. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Steven M. Conaway, 21, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Kenneth Moore, 44, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
David T. McFadden, 28, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Michael W. Donovan, 37, of Charleroi was charged with harassment.
Andrea L. Ohler, 33, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Coron A. Mains, 24, of Uniontown was charged with harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Buddy W. Delorenzo, 27, of Masontown was charged with simple assault.
James L. Lusane Jr., 26, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Colin M. Hartzel, 31, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Thomas Plum, 33, of Lake Lynn was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Anita L. Workman, 52, of Carmichaels was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Sean M. McDaniel, 38, of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
David P. Anthony, 53, of Monongahela was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Richard C. Schran Jr., 48, of Bethel Park was charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform and theft.
Aaron M. Cooper, 48, of Monongahela was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamil C. Farrah, 23, of Charleroi was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Thomas Carrigan, 42, of Charleroi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Henry B. Neil, 42, of Labelle was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, rape of a child, IDSI and sexual assault.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Cameron J. Puskarich, 18, of Bentleyville was charged with aggravated indecent assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Nicole L. Roeder, 27, of Charleroi was charged with theft, criminal trespass and retail theft.
Jasmen E. Gallmore, 42, of Donora was charged with retail theft.
Haley L. Aldrich, 28, of Monessen was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Randy W. Kimmell Jr., 30, of Donora was charged with criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy.
Derrick A. Bass Sr., 29, of Greensburg was charged with institutional vandalism.
Samantha L. Walters, 27, of Johnstown was charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal mischief.
Jamie L. Morriston, 42, of Belle Vernon was charged with criminal trespass and retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Michael D. Rowe, 55, of Elkhart, Indiana was charged with DUI, intent to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Zachary R. Girod, 31, of Perryopolis was charged with theft.
