The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 27-30. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Kasi N. Staley, 36, of Connellsville was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Jon E. Detwiler, no age listed, of Connellsville was charged with willfully refusing to make a payment as required.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Brandon L. Stanovich, 22, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Maria W. Kiss, 30, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension.

Mark Kattaron, 33, of Masontown was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

Amanda Dugan, 35, of Uniontown was charged with hindering apprehension.

Brianna R. Lauzon, 18, of Masontown was charged with theft.

Brian K. Louk, 48, of Rices Landing was charged with DUI.

Joan L. Broadwater, 58, of Ronco was charged with receiving stolen property and theft.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

James Lucy, 18, of Belle Vernon was charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson

Ronald W. Pataski, 48, of Millsboro was charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Jason O. Stevens, 46, was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins

Pamela Vavases, 61, of Charleroi was charged with filing false reports.

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Jason O. Stevens, 46, was charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

Timothy R. Brown, 49, of Mather was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam J. Thistlethwaite, 38, of Mather was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ailway E. Cowger, 65, of Richeyville was charged with DUI.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Jeremi M. Wagner, 42, of West Plains, Missouri, was charged with DUI.

Laura J. Steban, 39, of Herminie was charged with DUI.

Regina E. Wyne, 62, of Rostraver Township was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels

Johnathan W. Owens, 22, of Greensburg was charged with strangulation, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Juan J. Bell, 28, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI.

