The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 2. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Jason E. Geary, 32, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominick A. Shroyer, 22, of Connellsville was charged with criminal attempted false insurance claims and false reports.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Stephanie L. Flatt, 39, of Butler was charged with harassment.

Matthew J. Luketich, 25, of Fayette City was charged with simple assault.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge David Balint

Daniel L. Saulnier, 40, of Conneaut Lake was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Cody R. Ceol, 26, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was charged with DUI.

Shawn M. Stiles, 45, of Carmichaels was charged with illegal operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson

Daniel R. Venen, 30, of Rices Landing was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Jesse J. Firestone, 40, of Marianna was charged with DUI.

Bishop D. Toci, 24, of Eighty Four was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

Quinte L. Brown, 21, of Donora was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon J. West, 26, of Clarksville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)

Robert W. Volk, 22, of Allenport was charged with simple assault.

Roderick Henderson, 56, of Monessen was charged with false identification to law enforcement.

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Jeffrey V. Elliott, 53, of Jeannette was charged with DUI.

Jesse D. Tatsch, 27, of Monessen was charged with DUI.

