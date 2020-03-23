The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 13-15. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Zachary M. Dice, 29, of Smithfield was charged with intercourse with a school student, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal solicitation.
Adonia Jackson, 19, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Zachary D. Kastner, 21, of Stahlstown was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Scott A. Kaefer, 24, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
James W. Clark, 27, of Pittsburgh was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Robert E. Rankin, 56, of Vanderbilt was charged with DUI.
Steven R. White, 22, of Indian Head was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William T. Bell, 22, of Dunbar was charged with DUI.
Desiree Leichliter, 32, of Lemont Furnace was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Clifford Madison, 20, of Connellsville was charged with receiving stolen property.
Steven B. Price, 52, of Greensburg was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Nikki S. Slade, 48, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Julian M. Simon, 26, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Kenyatto T. Berry, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Terry P. Kriss, 64, of Lemont Furnace was charged with reckless endangerment and defiant trespass.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
James T. Lewers-Bagley, 32, of Nemacolin was charged with terroristic threats. He was also later charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Elijah M. David, 21, of Jefferson was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Eric C. Humbert, 28, of Donora was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Eugene R. Conn, 60, of Monessen was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Djuna M. Tansmore, 54, of Monessen was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zeke N. Devitis, 18, of Charleroi was charged with possession of marijuana.
Kristal L. Burgan, 40, of Bentleyville was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.