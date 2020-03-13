The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette and Westmoreland counties March 6-8. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Woodrow C. Hanan Jr., 29, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, drug delivery resulting in death, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan H. Arnold, 24, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, drug delivery resulting in death, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Andrew R. Martin, 34, of Connellsville was charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Kimberly A. Linderman, 53, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Chauncey M. Morgan, 28, of Hopwood was charged with theft and accessing a device issued to another.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Tyler A. Thompson, 24, of Winchester, Virginia, was charged with simple assault.
Matthew J. McMichael, 27, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Jasper J. Hawker, 23, of Chalk Hill was charged with DUI.
Brittany A. Krasman, 31, of Alverton was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
John E. Lowry Jr., 52, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Faith L. Belcher, 23, of Albright, West Virginia, was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gilbert J. Ohler, 63, of Normalville was charged with retail theft.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Lori L. Pidich, 48, of Monessen was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frank E. Szewczyk, 60, of Elizabeth was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Aaron E. Jackson Jr., 27, of Monessen was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.
