The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 4. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
John J. Riggen Sr., 36, of Uniontown was charged with escape.
Brian M. Sparks, 20, of Grindstone was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.
Steven M. Conaway, 21, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Roger L. Harris Jr., 38, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Felica L. Jones, 39, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Robert A. Harris II, 27, of Uniontown was charged with defiant trespass.
Michael S. Senseney II, 28, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Janey B. London, 41, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Daniel Luckey, 35, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Chad A. Nicholson, 35, of Scottdale was charged with unlawful use of an audio or video device in court.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
David M. McShane, 45, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Kyle D. Lawrence, 21, of Masontown was charged with IDSI, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
John J. Riggen Sr., 36, of Uniontown was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, accident involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment, and accident involving death while not properly licensed.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Lisa L. Abbott, 42, of Connellsville was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
Garnett M. Gabelt, 19, of Keisterville was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.
Charles S. Champion, 51, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Jerry L. Grimm, 47, of Masontown was charged with retail theft.
Paul M. Brownfield, 36, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Destiney J. Howard, 28, of Sycamore was charged with retail theft.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Steven E. Mosier, 33, of Monongahela was charged with DUI.
Charles R. Evans, 34, of Charleroi was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
Jason S. Evans, 30, of Charleroi was charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Ambrea A. Taylor, 25, of California was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
Chad T. Cevarr, 48, of Ellsworth was charged with DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Allen A. Giles, 64, of Monessen was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass.
Brien S. Savko, 53, of Monessen was charged with harassment.
Anthony N. Vigliotti, 40, of Rostraver Township was charged with possession of marijuana.
Jerome A. Thomas, 35, of McKees Rocks was charged with DUI and fleeing from an officer.
