The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 3-5. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Clement T. Wynn, 24, of Tower Hill was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and simple assault.
Kevin Lake, 40, of Uniontown was charged with terroristic threats.
Travis W. Swihart, 25, of Smithfield was charged with receiving stolen property and theft.
Jordan T. Kennedy, 19, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Tanner W. DeRosa, 21, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
John W. Hibbard III, 44, of Uniontown was charged with false identification to law enforcement. He was also later charged with DUI.
Charles D. Springer, 25, of East Millsboro was charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Stacy L. Browne, 49, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Joshua Hodge, 39, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Michael R. Hickenbottom, 27, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Ronald Gabriel, 64, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Robert L. Kraft, 48, of Champion was charged with DUI.
Matthew S. Rugg, 45, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Francis E. Hvozdik, 64, of McKeesport was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and DUI.
Richard T. Errera, 39, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Carol A. Washington, 59, of Connellsville was charged with theft and accessing a device issued to another.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Christopher J. Biondi, 46, of Portersville was charged with DUI.
Scott Rutherford, 51, of New Salem was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Alexander T. Oxenberg, 27, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Michael R. Noonan, 25, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Kevin D. Parks, 18, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Jennifer M. Putila, 33, of Ronco was charged with retail theft.
Lorenzo M. Oden, 20, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Travis L. Lewellen, 29, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Kristie D. Guthrie, 27, of Smithfield was charged with retail theft.
Stephanie L. Reda, 43, of Masontown was charged with retail theft.
Edgar F. Yoders, 49, of Grindstone was charged with fleeing from an officer, reckless endangerment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Derek C. Dietrich, 42, of Uniontown was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Regis L. Grooms, 36, of Brownsville was charged with possession of marijuana.
Tina M. Welch, 47, of LaBelle was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Benjamin J. Howard, 30, of Carmichaels was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Scott A. Campbell, 27, of Fairchance was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Gerald J. Kelly, 26, of Uledi was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Patrick R. Murphy Jr., 30, of McClellandtown was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Wesley R. Stewart, 29, of New Salem was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Shannon M. McMillen, 47, of Vanderbilt was charged with furnishing liquor for a minor.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Nathan R. Herrington, 34, of Dilliner was charged with escape.
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Eric M. Knisley, 29, of Spraggs was charged with retail theft.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Kenneth W. Poindexter, 26, of Brownsville was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Alice M. Horrell, 48, of Monessen was charged with reckless endangerment and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Jayme R. Vanpool, 33, of Rostraver Township was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daelon E. Williams, 20, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Raymond M. Reed, 50, of Belle Vernon was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
