The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 23. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Tierann N. McGee, 41, of Uniontown was charged with defiant trespass.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Shawn P. Kelly, 32, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Kurt M. Shipley, 23, of Mount Pleasant was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Kasi Staley, 36, of Connellsville was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Kenneth D. Shaffer, 30, of Uniontown was charged with failure to verify address as required and failure to provide accurate information.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Kevin R. Tate, 43, of Fairbank was charged with DUI.
Brian Benedetto, 49, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew A. Garner, 25, of Perryopolis was charged with retail theft.
Meaghan L. Moor, 33, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Vincent J. Johnson, 30, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Alderico R. Luccioni, 24, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.
Richard L. Anderson, 57, of Connellsville was charged with resisting arrest.
Christi L. Miller, 39, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Michelle R. Pitts, 43, of Dunbar was charged with DUI.
Clayton T. Gogarty, 31, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.
Nathaniel R. Brosky, 23, of Republic was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Charles R. Sisson, 18, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Amanda D. Maurer, 29, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
James M. Norris, 57, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and DUI.
Divito B. Corteal, 33, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Daniel C. Davis, 38, of Fairchance was charged with theft and accessing a device issued to another.
Matthew D. Spiker, 35, of Uniontown was charged with theft and accessing a device issued to another.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Michael R. Stilson, 52, of Monongahela was charged with simple assault.
Pamela M. Logue, 37, of Monongahela was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Alexia L. Weaver, 20, of Rostraver Township was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Samantha Shallenberger, 18, of Finleyville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig A. Pavelko, 27, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Aaron T. Bair, 26, of Acme was charged with materially false written statements and statement under penalty.
