The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 3. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
John H. White II, 35, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Roger L. McManus, 26, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Alton M. Hopes, 25, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Brad M. Thompson, 26, of Mount Pleasant was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault.
Amil Shealey, 25, of Mount Pleasant was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Austin D. Pritts, 23, of Scottdale was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus A. Nicklow, 33, of Connellsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Gary W. Engle, 29, of Uniontown was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Stefon F. Colbert, 24, of Uniontown was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Matthew A. Nara, 26, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Jeffrey A. Smith, 44, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Terry K. Merritt, 24, of Greensburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morgan V. Wilgis, 25, of Albright, West Virginia, was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Dodson, 26, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
William E. Jacobs, 45, of Fairchance was charged with indecent assault.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Kerry L. Bradshaw, 41, of Clarksville was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Joshua D. Alvarez, 33, of Elizabeth was charged with fleeing from an officer.
Frank Scozio Sr., 65, of Burgettstown was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Tecko D. Tartt, 33, of Washington was charged with possession of marijuana.
Scott R. Behanna, 53, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Amanda S. Crosby, 26, of Acme was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler J. Hall, 24, of Charleroi was charged with robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, and simple assault.
Kara Prentive, 29, of Charleroi was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Jacqueline A. Campbell, 36, of Washington was charged with DUI.
Meredith L. King, no age listed, of Greensburg was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Jennifer A. McGuckin, 32, of Leisenring was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Milton T. Sanders III of Monessen was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief.
Amanda L. Keegan, 27, listed as homeless, was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert J. Russell, 36, of Smithton was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Laura L. Kershey, 52, of Rostraver was charged with simple assault.
Andrew Kershey, 26, of Rostraver was charged with simple assault.
Bernie Horabik, 47, of Grindstone was charged with DUI.
Elgene O. Steward, 47, of Monessen was charged with DUI.
Bryan E. Lyon II, 38, of Washington was charged with receiving stolen property.
Eugene J. Williams, 54, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
