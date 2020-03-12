The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 5. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jason L. Shaw, 28, of Connellsville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Donald P. Sumey Jr., 30, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Gabriel C. Ferro, 27, of Labelle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew A. Lint, 45, of New Salem was charged with simple assault.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Travis R. Clark, 35, of Claysville was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Joseph F. Crawford Jr., 47, of Bentleyville was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Destiny B. Hart, 25, of Fredericktown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Nichole W. Cargill, 25, of Clarksville was charged with burglary, theft, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and defiant trespass.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Adam J. Clayton, 32, of Jackson, New Jersey, was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
