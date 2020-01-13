The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 6. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Terrance A. Poteat, 55, of Uniontown was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
Lindsey R. Weimer, 34, of Connellsville was charged with assault by prisoner, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Scott K. Stahl, 33, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Christina M. Spaugy, 45, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Shasta Schomer, 28, of Normalville was charged with DUI.
Thomas Cominsky, 54, of Scottdale was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Danielle C. Soldano, 26, of Republic was charged with accessing a device issued to another.
Xavier L. Reed II, 21, of Daisytown was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Marta A. Arnold, 40, of Charleroi was charged with conspiracy and retail theft.
Mya I. Allums, 21, of Charleroi was charged with conspiracy and retail theft.
Shannon N. Gibson, 26, of Grindstone was charged with accessing a device issued to another and theft.
Nathan B. Able, 56, of Connellsville was charged with possession of marijuana.
Dillon J. Jordan, 28, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Mary E. Gustovich, 20, of Fredericktown was charged with DUI.
Donald S. Darnell Jr., 35, of Oliver was charged with theft and criminal mischief.
Rick S. Sharp, 51, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Ryan J. Pantalo, 19, of Lemont Furnace was charged with criminal mischief.
Joshua J. Lynch, 38, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.
Corey P. Show, 29, of Lemont Furnace was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.
Robert E. Shaffer, 51, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.
Jason Shuker, 42, of Pittsburgh was charged with possession of marijuana and DUI.
Thomas M. Kingman, 31, of Connellsville was charged with possession of marijuana.
Christopher W. Kinchen, 34, was charged with forgery and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Noah A. Brow, 21, of Brownsville was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Christopher M. Piper, 50, of Smithfield was charged with defiant trespass.
Michael Blackstone, 20, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Timothy J. Frank, 22, of Butler was charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate images and harassment.
Tabatha L. Hagner, 25, of Carmichaels was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Marion R. Rutan, 29, of Smithfield was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Michael S. Hensel, 44, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Stacie L. Miller, 49, of Irwin was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy M. Hutchison, 41, of Belle Vernon was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
Brain Sheraw, 48, of Perryopolis was charged with simple assault.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Stuart G. Summersgill, 60, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Terri L. Black, 54, of Clarksville was charged with fleeing from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Scott R. Armstrong, 39, of Carmichaels was charged with loitering at night.
Kimberly Whipkey, 37, of Carmichaels was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Darian A. Long, 21, of Monongahela was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Samantha J. Boyer, 28, of Donora was charged with endangering the welfare of children and DUI.
Joann Clark, 64, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Ambrea A. Taylor, 24, of Charleroi was charged with harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Adam J. Logan, 33, of California was charged with terroristic threats.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Tyler R. Krajzel, 18, of Fayette City was charged with DUI.
