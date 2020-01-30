The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 24-26. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Marzan A. Miller, 29, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Albert T. Greeley III, 38, of New Salem was charged with DUI.
Dennis P. McBeth, 64, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Vasia L. Reed, 28, of Scottdale was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, endangering the welfare of children, and possession of firearm prohibited.
Karya L. Hunter, 30, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, intent to possess a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and possession of firearm prohibited.
Marcus A. Nicklow, 33, of Connellsville was charged with receiving stolen property.
Dylan M. Nicholson, 21, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Frank H. Bowers, 58, of Mill Run was charged with theft, reckless burning, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
John C. Faust, 57, of Cardale was charged with DUI.
Eric M. Higinbotham, 33, of Smock was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Howard Wingrove, 35, of Grindstone was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Nathan C. Thomas, 20, of Point Marion was charged with simple assault.
Scott M. Cottrell, 34, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Rodneeka S. Lewis, 37, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Scott Campbell, 27, of Fairchance was charged with resisting arrest, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Naneen N. Savage, 31, of Fairchance was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Clifford A. Hoak, 33, of Waltersburg was charged with retail theft.
Mary L. Ifedigbo, 43, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Brian K. Karadavut, 32, of Crucible was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
Paulalynn Dailey, 28, of Bentleyville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
Noell W. Folman, 53, of Mather was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Ravyn A. Therrell, 37, of Donora was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Howard Martin, 53, of Marianna was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Hannah L. Schwartz, 22, of West Chester was charged with possession of marijuana.
Michael D. Hinkle, 40, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Jerame J. Pinchalk, 30, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
John M. Pisula Jr., 30, of Mount Pleasant was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and simple assault.
Thomas D. Ohler, 51, of Greensburg was charged with DUI.
Donald C. Werry, 76, of Mount Pleasant was charged with IDSI, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
Glenn R. Stahl, 41, of Mount Pleasant was charged with simple assault, harassment and theft.
