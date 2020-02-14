The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 7-9. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Robert W. Lee, 26, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
David G. Kotyuha, 27, of Uniontown was charged with conspiracy.
Brittany R. Jackson, 23, of Uniontown was charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Matthew X. Onusko, 19, of Connellsville was charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Alexander M. Abraham, 24, of Hopwood was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Robert E. Yoney, 21, of Perryopolis was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment.
Mark A. Miller, 52, of S. Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Thomas J. Kovalak, 30, of Donora was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Stefon A. Madison-Dixon, 26, of Monessen was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and making repairs to a weapon.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Ezequiel Arzu, 25, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Paulette C. Getchey, 21, of Charleroi was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.