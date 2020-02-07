The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Julie M. Childers, 41, of Hiller was charged with conspiracy.
Leonard Hettenshuller, 35, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian S. Bair Sr., 39, of Dilliner was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Kimberly L. Brown, 38, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua S. White, 40, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Belinda J. Cumberland, 38, of Brownsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Todd D. Kelly, 41, of Lake Lynn was charged with retail theft.
Nathan B. Able, 37, of Dunbar was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Mychia T. Watros, 18, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Xavier D. Rose, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Dawni L. Monholland, 38, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Andrew J. McClelland, 30, of Fairchance was charged with robbery and simple assault.
Edward Evans, 27, of Uniontown was charged with criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, accessing a device issued to another and criminal mischief.
Michael B. Harden, 33, of Adah was charged with retail theft.
Sunny R. Firestone, 32, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Melissa A. Husenits, 37, of Carmichaels was charged with accessing a device issued to another.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Larry S. Ruffcorn Jr., 51, of East Millsboro was charged with terroristic threats.
Anthony Edmonds Jr., 58, of West Palm Beach, Florida was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Felesha D. Deberry, 18, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Dylan Bowman, 19, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Edward Evans, 27, of Uniontown was charged with criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and accessing a device issued to another.
Nathan B. Able, 37, of Dunbar was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and DUI.
Johnathon L. Strosnider, 32, of Ronco was charged with simple assault.
Timothy W. Rodeheaver, 39, of McClellandtown was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Joshua F. Davis, 32, of Waynesburg was charged with resisting arrest.
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Raymond D. Wise, 62, of Waynesburg was charged with fleeing from an officer and DUI.
Peter R. Roddey, 38, of Buffalo, New York, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Robert Petrick Jr., 27, of Bentleyville was charged with simple assault.
Kristen L. Gray, 27, of Cokeburg was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Robert Petrick Jr., 27, of Bentleyville was charged with simple assault.
Kristen L. Gray, 27, of Cokeburg was charged with simple assault.
Branden L. Carey, 35, of California was charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Elijah Davis, 19, of Monessen was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault.
Haley L. Aldrich, 28, of Monessen was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Rohan A. Faulknor, 42, of Snellville, Georgia was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Jaime Cruz, 40, of Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
