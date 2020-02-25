The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 17-18. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
John T. Bendishaw, 25, of Masontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ratorez J. Avants, 24, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Kent E. Ramsey, 27, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Charles R. Walters III, 27, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Stacy L. Conaway, 27, of Smithfield was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Susan Hall, 40, of Uniontown was charged with harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Keith S. Bradshaw, 31, of Everson was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and kidnapping.
Marjorie A. Jay, 37, of Connellsville was charged with conspiracy, criminal homicide, and kidnapping.
Tre D. Dalton Jr., 19, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Tyler M. Grissinger, 20, of Uniontown was charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle and corruption of minors.
David B. Fetsko II, 36, of Charleroi was charged with retail theft.
Ladonna M. Stith, 36, of Jay, Oklahoma, was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Ricky M. Laughery, 56, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Tina M. Sigwalt, 36, of Vanderbilt was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino
Cathy M. Rockwell, 44, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Hunter N. Evangelista, 22, of Republic was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Jeffrey E. Evans, 41, of Smithfield was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Jesse Snyder, 35, of Charleroi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Levi A. Thorpe, 18, of Charleroi was charged with conspiracy and cyber harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Gabrielle Vance, 24, of Chestnut Ridge was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, contraband, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Gerald E. Mitchell, 65, of Pittsburgh was charged with terroristic threats.
Quention T. Simpson, 23, of Monessen was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, IDSI, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, incest or a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Dwayne M. Vargo Jr., 23, of Lowber was charged with possession of marijuana.
Billie Jo M. Bacco, 40, of West Newton was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Herbert Mitchell
Arthur Simpson, no age listed, of Monessen was charged with bad checks.
