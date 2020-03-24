The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 16. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
James S. Albright, 32, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desiree L. Leichliter, 32, of Connellsville was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Gary W. Engle, 29, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Stefon F. Colbert, 24, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Kevin Pitts, 34, of Uniontown was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Troy A. Cree, 31, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Jennifer Cornish, 32, of Charleroi was charged with hindering apprehension and false reports.
Denver Black, 21, of North Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Dana M. Burnsworth, 43, of Dunbar was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jewell G. Shelby, 20, of Pittsburgh was charged with possession of marijuana.
Jennifer L. Palmer, 37, of Jefferson was charged with retail theft.
Sarah J. Kern, 39, of Waynesburg was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Wayne Vlasic
Damani D. Reaves, 21, of East Pittsburgh was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Christopher J. Hancock, 21, of Herminie was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
