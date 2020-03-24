The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 16. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

James S. Albright, 32, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desiree L. Leichliter, 32, of Connellsville was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Gary W. Engle, 29, of Uniontown was charged with theft.

Stefon F. Colbert, 24, of Uniontown was charged with theft.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Kevin Pitts, 34, of Uniontown was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Troy A. Cree, 31, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter

Jennifer Cornish, 32, of Charleroi was charged with hindering apprehension and false reports.

Denver Black, 21, of North Charleroi was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

Dana M. Burnsworth, 43, of Dunbar was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jewell G. Shelby, 20, of Pittsburgh was charged with possession of marijuana.

Jennifer L. Palmer, 37, of Jefferson was charged with retail theft.

Sarah J. Kern, 39, of Waynesburg was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Wayne Vlasic

Damani D. Reaves, 21, of East Pittsburgh was charged with simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Christopher J. Hancock, 21, of Herminie was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

