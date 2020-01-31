The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 27. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Avery J. Crenshaw, 28, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment.
John T. Coburn, 46, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Tammy J. Augustine, 36, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Robert L. Young, 55, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harold A. Jones, 31, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Chad R. Mickens, 50, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Joshua Fizgerald, 25, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Christopher Jones, 53, of Uniontown was charged with fleeing from an officer.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Zachary A. Boggs, 24, of Washington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Marcus A. Nicklow, 33, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Stanley Smallwood Jr., 58, of Pittsburgh was charged with DUI.
Matthew A. Vargo, 27, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Travis J. Johnson, 32, of Farmington was charged with possession of marijuana.
Linda Saltrick, 49, of Hopwood was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis T. McFadden, 29, of Labelle was charged with retail theft.
Steven R. Crowe, 24, of Brownsville was charged with theft.
Frank H. Bowers, 57, of Mill Run was charged with harassment.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Aaron H. Jeffries Jr., 39, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
Donald W. Murray, 26, of Hiller was charged with DUI.
Emily E. Baldwin, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Brian M. Shea, 39, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
Kevin L. Santore, 32, of Grindstone was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Becky L. Booker, 58, of Allison was charged with DUI.
Heather L. Shumar, 41, of New Salem was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brina A. Smigovsky, 24, of Lemont Furnace was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary E. Conn, no age listed, of Millsboro was charged with DUI.
Frank J. Morgan, 41, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Kelly G. Welsh, 45, of Crucible was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrin E. Mackey, 28, of California was charged with simple assault and defiant trespass.
Henry A. Wilson III, 26, of Allison was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Isaac L. Stevenson, 21, of Grove City was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
William D. Brown, 43, of Republic was charged with DUI.
Danielle J. Sigwalt, 42, of Fairbank was charged with DUI.
Donald P. Sumey Jr., 30, of Uledi was charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Jason R. Grago, 39, of Fairfield, Ohio, was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Jennifer Vargas, 32, of Brownsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.
Terry R. Campbell Jr., 43, of Grindstone was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
John A. Mrosko, 38, of Smock was charged with simple assault.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Frederick L. Jones, 34, of Cokeburg was charged with DUI.
Josh W. Dankanecs, 29, of Bentleyville was charged with forgery, accessing a device issued to another, theft and possession of a counterfeit device.
Shawn W. Burgan, 38, of Bentleyville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
John M. Pisula, 30, of Mount Pleasant was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of firearm prohibited, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
