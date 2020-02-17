The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 10. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Matthew A. Garner, 25, of Perryopolis was charged with retail theft and disorderly conduct.
Gabrielle R. Lowry, 23, of Roscoe was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis L. Lewellen, 28, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft. He was also later charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
Jerry L. Harrell, 41, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Michael A. Burke, 21, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Donald J. Betters, 61, of McKeesport was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Lacey A. Cellurale, 28, of Connellsville was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Desiree L. Leichliter, 32, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert K. Harshman, 31, of Connellsville was charged with theft.
Brooke N. Hall, 32, of Smock was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm prohibited.
Ashley C. Nicholson, 34, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm prohibited.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Scott E. Orzi, 28, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Aaron E. Jackson, 27, of Monessen was charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Matthew J. Brumley, 28, of Brownsville was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault.
Carina Gavala, 37, of Brownsville was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
David Emery, 37, of Brownsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Donald L. Gaskill Jr., 53, of Hibbs was charged with criminal mischief.
James O. Dotson, 45, of McClellandtown was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Travis L. Lewellen, 28, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Jesse R. Gaskill, 27, of Hibbs was charged with criminal mischief.
John P. Batko Jr., 32, of McClellandtown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Donna M. Ackman, 49, of Dawson was charged with promoting prostitution.
Roger D. Mills, 63, of Vanderbilt was charged with DUI.
Dustin Atkinson, 45, of Perryopolis was charged with simple assault.
Brittnee A. Boot, 26, of Dawson was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Theresa L. Semancik, 47, of Belle Vernon was charged with retail theft.
Shane R. Trubiani, 29, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Susan L. Cox, 59, of Charleroi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Charles W. Ryan, 48, of Monongahela was charged with simple assault.
James Hillen, 61, of Charleroi was charged with simple assault.
Morris J. Jones III, 18, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Laura Fischer, 31, of Charleroi was charged with retail theft.
Aaron M. Johnson, 43, of Janesville, Wisconsin, was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Carey J. Davis, 30, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Robert R. Bedner, 62, of West Newton was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brad J. Brown, 27, of Brownsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacy E. Nicholas, 33, of Washington was charged with accessing a device issued to another, theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Michael Armstrong, 67, of McKeesport was charged with theft and accessing a device issued to another.
Ronald E. Styche III, 41, of Sutersville was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.
Melissa N. McManus, 37, of Sutersville was charged with endangering the welfare of children.
